News Updated: Stafford schools placed on partial lockdown ‘due to law enforcement activity’
Details are few, but this is what we know about a partial lockdown affecting two schools in Stafford County.
From Stafford County Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson:
Update
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Tackett’s Mill Rd. has reopened. pic.twitter.com/NRhep7GIXk
— StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) June 1, 2017
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Water’s End Brewery knows ‘sometimes you just need a Damn Beer’
June 1, 2017
Excursion train ride tickets for the Manassas Heritage Railway Festival are selling fast. Get yours today.
May 26, 2017
Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.
May 25, 2017
Here’s why Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget
May 23, 2017
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017