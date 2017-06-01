Updated: Stafford schools placed on partial lockdown ‘due to law enforcement activity’

Details are few, but this is what we know about a partial lockdown affecting two schools in Stafford County.

From Stafford County Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson:

A statement posted to the schools’ websites:

“Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary School are on a partial lockdown due to police activity in the area. Students will resume normal activity inside the building; however, there are no outside activities at this time. A partial lockdown allows for instruction to continue while increasing the safety and security of students and staff in the building. We will keep you informed of the situation. Please be assured student and staff safety is a top priority for Stafford County Public Schools.”

Update

Two partial lockdowns at Stafford County Public Schools have been lifted, and a road closed due to police activity has reopened.

Still no new information about the police incident.

From Stafford schools:

“The partial lockdown at Mountain View High and Margaret Brent Elementary Schools due to police activity in the area is lifted. Students will resume normal activities. Please be assured student and staff safety is a top priority for Stafford County Public Schools.”

From Stafford sheriff: