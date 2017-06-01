James Smith was going to tear down Moo Moo Junction before he decided to open an ice cream stand there.

The small, walk-up ice cream stand opened at the corner of West and Church Streets in Downtown Manassas. The opening came one year after Smith purchased the adjacent building; a house turned office building at 9119 Church Street.

The building that is now home to the ice cream shop was a storage shed, one he thought he no longer wanted.

“That’s where they store all the files [for his office building], and it would flood a lot, and it has some drainage issues,” said Smith. “It was in pretty rough shape, so I was going to tear it down because I needed more space for the parking lot.”

Then one day while standing inside the building Smith got the idea to open Moo Moo Junction. It would be a place for ice cream, frozen yogurt, but also easy to-grab-and go food items.

“We’re going to do other things as well we’re going to do Chicago-style hot dogs and wraps and things like that in the future at some point, but for now we just want to go with ice cream and see how the demand is,” said Smith.

The name of the shop came to Smith after a six-hour car ride during a business trip to Montana.

“We experimented with ice cream junction all kinds of derivatives of ‘junction’, and we passed a bunch of cows on the side of the road and that that’s how the name came,” said Smith.

Moo Moo Junction will be open noon to 8 p.m. during the week and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.