Cinto in custody following Manassas shooting

Abraham Cinto, Jr., 22, of 9273 Byrd Drive was arrested in Manassas on Wednesday afternoon.

The details of his arrest cannot be released at this time, said Manassas police spokesman Charles Sharp.

Manassas police detailed the shooting incident Cinto is charged in connection to via this statement:

“Previously Released:

Shooting:

On Friday, May 26, 2017, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Pickett Ln for a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was seriously injured and flown to a local area hospital. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.”