News ‘It appears the dog may have been there for several days’
From Prince William police:
“Felony Animal Cruelty – On May 28 at 4:39PM, Animal Control officers responded to a wooded area located in the 1600 block of Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an animal cruelty after a dog was discovered deceased in the area.
The investigation revealed that the callers discovered a small dog deceased which had been hung from a tree then partially burnt. It appears the dog may have been there for several days. Animal Control officers transported the dog to a state lab for a necropsy and further examination.
The dog may be a terrier, white and black in color. Anyone with information is asked to contact Animal Control Officer Lambert or Sgt Newsome at 703-792-5769. The investigation continues.
