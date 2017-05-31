More charges filed in Christmas Eve crash

From Prince William police:

“Fatal Crash Investigation *ADDITIONAL CHARGES – On May 12, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit determined that alcohol and drugs were factors in a single vehicle fatal crash which occurred in the area of Token Valley Rd near Gandall Ct in Manassas on December 24. Following the investigation, investigators obtained additional charges for the driver of the vehicle involved, identified as Jesse James WYRICK. The accused was served the additional charges on May 13, and remains incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Arrested on May 13:

Jesse James WYRICK, 31, of 9711 Henderson St in Manassas Park

Charged with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving on a revoked license

Court date: July 11, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond”