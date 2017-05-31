340 Prince William School buses will get missing safety feature

Prince William County must have 340 school buses retrofitted.

The brake interlock system was missing from these buses sold to the school division after March 24, 2011. The interlock stops accidental engagement of the bus’ transmission by requiring the driver to step on the brake before releasing the bus’ parking brake.

The manufacturers of the identified buses will pay the entire cost of the retrofit process, according to Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Irene Cromer.

The work will be done over the summer and will not affect service to county school children.

The brake interlock system does not impact the safe operation of the vehicle.

“Thomas Built Buses was recently made aware of this issue by Sonny Merryman, Inc., the Thomas dealer. All three OEMs selling large buses into the Commonwealth of Virginia are experiencing the same issue on buses built after February of 2011 when the specification was enacted. This issue does not impact the operation of the vehicle. Sonny Merryman, Inc. and Thomas Built Buses are working to ensure all buses in question are in compliance with the Commonwealth’s requirement.” stated Nicholas Smith, a Thomas bus spokesman via email to Potomac Local.

Statewide, some 4,000 buses are in need of the retrofit.