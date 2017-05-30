Bank’s new ‘strict’ towing policy burns longtime customer

Jeremy Meyers does a lot of business in Manassas.

He is a co-founder of BadWolf Brewing Company and the BadWolf Public House restaurant in Downtown. He makes a lot of trips to his BB&T bank branch at 9201 Church Street.

After his car was towed from the bank parking lot, Meyers said he wouldn’t be doing as much business with the bank as he used to.

Meyers went to the bank to make a transaction at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Afterward, Meyers walked out of the bank and then over two blocks his Public House restaurant to drop off some table tent marketing materials.

Meyers said he left his vehicle in the parking lot for five minutes.

“I always said ‘they’re not going to tow if I’m in here doing and transaction and walk away for a few minutes,” said Meyers.

After his car had been towed, he spent $185 to get it back. I took up two hours of his time.

A bank spokesman said the institution has had a problem with non-bank customers using its parking lot.

“We experienced a chronic problem with individuals using our parking lot who were not bank clients. It got to the point that, at times, our clients couldn’t even park at our financial center. We implemented a strict towing policy which is clearly stated at both branch entrances,” stated David R. White, a BB&T spokesman in an email.

Manassas police spokesman Charles Sharp said the department does not get involved in matters like this as the vehicle was towed from private property.

Myers says the tow truck driver who towed him watched him as he made his transaction, and then walked away from the bank.

“The tow company told him he walked away from the car at 11:04 am, so that indicates they were watching,” he said.

Myers has his personal accounts, as well as accounts for BadWolf Brewing Company with the bank. He also has a loan with the bank for BadWolf Public House that opened this spring.

“I’ll be closing all of my accounts,” said Myers.