Alarm company names Manassas Park Named #6th safest in Virginia

A home security company says two cities in Prince William County, and one town are some of the safest in Virginia.

Nearest the top of the list at number 6 is Manassas Park.

From Alarms.org:

“An independent city in Prince William County, Manassas Park is home to 15,625 residents. Located approximately 30 miles southwest of Washington D.C., the community has a small town feel with all the amenities of a big city. It is primarily residential and known for its rich history and well-performing schools. Manassas Park receives high marks for keeping safety a top priority and has been recognized as one of the Safest Cities in Virginia.”

Also on the list at number 9 is Dumfries and the city of Manassas at 16.