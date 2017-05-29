News Alarm company names Manassas Park Named #6th safest in Virginia
A home security company says two cities in Prince William County, and one town are some of the safest in Virginia.
Nearest the top of the list at number 6 is Manassas Park.
From Alarms.org:
“An independent city in Prince William County, Manassas Park is home to 15,625 residents. Located approximately 30 miles southwest of Washington D.C., the community has a small town feel with all the amenities of a big city. It is primarily residential and known for its rich history and well-performing schools. Manassas Park receives high marks for keeping safety a top priority and has been recognized as one of the Safest Cities in Virginia.”
Also on the list at number 9 is Dumfries and the city of Manassas at 16.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Excursion train ride tickets for the Manassas Heritage Railway Festival are selling fast. Get yours today.
May 26, 2017
Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.
May 25, 2017
Here’s why Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget
May 23, 2017
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017