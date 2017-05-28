Shootout in Stafford: 3 arrested, investigation continues

“On May 26, 2017, at approximately 7:31 PM, patrol units responded to North Stafford as multiple witnesses reported that two vehicles were exchanging gunfire while traveling westbound on Garrisonville Road.

Both vehicles were silver; one was a Mercedes, and the other was a Chrysler. At 7:33 PM the Chrysler was involved in an accident with another vehicle near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Shelton Shop Road. The two male occupants of the suspect vehicle then fled the area on foot.

The passenger of the Chrysler was immediately detained by an off-duty law enforcement officer. He was identified as Quanze Lejaun Todd and was taken into custody. The other vehicle involved in the accident sustained damage, but no one was injured.

Responding officers were able to locate a handgun in close proximity to the Chrysler. A search of the vehicle recovered suspected narcotics in the form of pills.

The tag of the silver Mercedes was provided by another witness and that vehicle was registered to an address on Coventry Court in southern Stafford. Patrol units responded to that area to be on the lookout for the Mercedes.

Deputy B.A. Boyle observed the Mercedes traveling on Town and Country Drive and radioed to other patrol units. Deputy J.H. Truslow quickly located the vehicle and got behind it as it turned onto Ferry Road.

The Mercedes pulled into a driveway as Deputy Truslow activated his emergency lights and initiated a felony traffic stop.

Deputy Truslow observed that the Mercedes was occupied by two males and it came to a stop near a small tan vehicle where another male wearing dark clothing was standing. That male subject then took a bag out of the tan vehicle and ran into the woods.

Once other deputies arrived on scene, the two male subjects in the Mercedes were taken into custody. A search of the Mercedes and its occupants were conducted, a large stack of $100 bills were recovered from one of the suspects.

Deputy J.H. Truslow and his K-9 partner Havoc began tracking the male who ran into the woods. The track proved unsuccessful and this male subject is still at large. During the subsequent investigation, a neighboring citizen contacted the Sheriff’s Office in regards to finding a black bag in his back yard. Responding deputies recovered the bag and discovered that it contained scales and marijuana in multiple vacuum-sealed baggies.

Detectives were contacted and responded to investigate multiple crime scenes. Through an extensive investigative process, the driver of the Chrysler was identified and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as a 16-year-old male. Juvenile petitions were obtained and he was subsequently incarcerated at the Juvenile Detention Center. Quanze Lejaun Todd, age 18 of Onville Road, was the passenger in the silver Chrysler. He was charged with Felonious Assault, Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substances and Unlawful Possession of Alcohol.

The male subjects arrested in the silver Mercedes on Ferry Road were identified as Trecomey Louis Logan, age 34 of Wayside Court in Stafford, VA. Mr. Logan was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Felonious, Assault and Conspiracy to Shoot at an Occupied Vehicle.

Anthony Rashad Ingram, age 30 of Wharf Lane in Triangle, VA, was charged with Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, Felonious Assault and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.