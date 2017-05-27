Dogs owner accused of dumping bodies on walking path

From Prince William police:

Felony Animal Cruelty *ARREST – On the morning of May 25, Animal Control officers received a tip regarding the ongoing possible animal cruelty investigation in the area of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries after two American pit bull terriers were discovered deceased along a walking path in the area on May 21. Further investigation by Animal Control officers and detectives revealed that the owner of the dogs, later identified as the accused, left the two pit bulls inside of a storage unit on the porch of his apartment without water, climate control or proper ventilation on May 19 around 10:00AM. When another resident of the apartment returned home approximately seven hours later, the dogs were located deceased. The accused then disposed of the remains in a wooded area near the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd. Following the investigation, the accused responded to the Gar-Field Station in Woodbridge where he was arrested without incident later that evening.

Arrested on May 25:

Kevin Matthew BLEDSOE, 27, of 2951 Fox Lair Dr, Apt 304, in Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of felony animal cruelty and 2 counts of unlawful disposal of a dead companion animal

Court Date: June 29, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Possible Animal Cruelty [Previously Released] – On May 21 at 3:52PM, Animal Control officers responded to the area Cherry Hill Rd near the railroad tracks in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a possible animal cruelty after two American pit bull terriers were discovered deceased in the area. Animal Control officers were initially dispatched after receiving the report from a caller who was walking along the path. The investigation revealed that the caller discovered a male pit bull inside a duffle bag. The caller unzipped the bag and located the deceased dog inside. Once discovered, the caller immediately contacted police. While investigating, Animal Control located a second deceased pit bull, a female, a short distance away in a plastic storage container. Both canines were transported to a state laboratory for a necropsy. On May 23, the results of the examinations were provided to investigators. Based on the examinations, both dogs were estimated to be around 3-years-old. The cause of their death was also undetermined. Additional analysis is pending. Due to the conditions in which the animals were found, Animal Control officers are investigating this incident as a potential cruelty case.