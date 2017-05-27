From Prince William police:

“Abduction – On May 24 at 7:05PM, officers responded to investigate a possible past abduction which occurred at Patriot High School located at 10504 Kettle Run Rd in Nokesville (20181) on May 4 around 4:30PM. The investigation revealed that on May 4, the victims, a 16-year-old female juvenile and 14-year-old female juvenile, were waiting to be picked up from the school by their mother when they were approached by a vehicle being driven by the accused, an acquaintance. During the encounter, the accused told the victims that she had been requested by their mother to pick them up so the victims got into the vehicle. At some point, the accused locked the vehicle doors and would not let the victims out until their mother arrived. When their mother arrived approximately an hour later, the accused let the victims go and the parties eventually separated. The victims and their mother responded to the Western District station on May 24 to report the incident. Further investigation determined that the mother and the accused were involved in an ongoing verbal dispute. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on May 24:

Aleasha Rashea MILLER, 41, of 13601 Chapeltown Mews in Bristow

Charged with 2 counts of abduction

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond”