News Water outage planned in Haymarket
From the Prince William Service Authority:
“The Service Authority will be performing work on a water main overnight on May 30 in the area of the Haymarket Village Center. The work will affect the entire shopping center as well as the Sheetz gas station across the street.
However, since the work is being done at night, only the businesses that stay open 24 hours a day should be majorly impacted. Limited on-site water service to Wal-Mart will be provided by the Service Authority.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
