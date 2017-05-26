The Heritage Railway Festival is back in Manassas for its 23rd year! Enjoy the rich railroad history of Manassas Saturday, June 3rd from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. surrounding the Train Depot.

A day full of family-friendly fun, the Heritage Railway Festival will feature a community stage on West Street hosting the Bull Run Cloggers, Wildlife Ambassadors, Premier Martial Arts, and the Suburban Gypsies Belly Dance Club.

Take an excursion train ride to Clifton and back at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. The morning trains at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. will feature character Chase from the popular cartoon Paw Patrol and the afternoon train rides at noon and 1 p.m. will feature Princess Belle. The 10 a.m. train ride has already sold out but remaining trains have tickets available for purchase online or in person at the Train Depot with ticket prices ranging from $5-$6.

After your train excursion, walk over to the Harris Pavilion and view the model train displays or walk along West Street, Prince William Street, and Battle Street to enjoy delicious food vendors, shop novelty railway crafters, and more!

The Museum Lawn will also be featuring the Greater Manassas Women’s Club canned sculpture challenge “ExtravaCANza” where organizations will be creating sculptures made entirely out of canned goods to resemble a train theme. Stop by and watch the progress as these canned goods become sculptures.

Whether you love trains and railroads or are just looking for some family fun, this event is a great way to spend your Saturday and see all that Historic Downtown Manassas has to offer. For more information on this and other events in the City of Manassas, go to www.visitmanassas.org.