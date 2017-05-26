News Police find man suffering gunshot wound in the 9700 block of Pickett Lane
From Manassas police:
Shooting:
“On Friday, May 26, 2017, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 9700 block of Pickett Ln for a report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was seriously injured and flown to a local area hospital. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. This is an active ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Manassas City Police Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8092 or the Crime Solvers tip line at 703-330-0330."
