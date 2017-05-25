Popcorn Monkey will expand, open second location in Manassas

A new gourmet popcorn shop will open a second location in Downtown Manassas.

Popcorn Monkey will expand to a 1,000-square foot shop on the corner of Main and Center streets. The shop will replace the old ArtBeat Gallery that closed earlier this spring.

The business will sell flavored popcorn, candy, and soda. The candy and soda, to include wax lips, will have a retro flair. All products are everything will be made in-house, according to store owner Deltone Moore, who owns the business and runs it with is daughter and son.

The flavors of popcorn will be mixed, to include cheese flavor, sweet flavor, as well as savory flavor popcorn mixed with nuts.

Popcorn Monkey opened its first store in Middleburg four years ago. All products will continue to made at the 1,500-square foot Middleburg location and shipped to Manassas.

Before deciding to open a new location in Downtown Manassas, Moore opened a popular kiosk at Manassas Mall in 2015 and sold flavored popcorn. The kiosk is now closed, according to a mall customer service representative reached by phone.

“We couldn’t keep up with demand,” he said.

The company fills multiple online orders, as well as works to fill orders for weddings and special events.

Moore plans to open his new shop in Downtown at the end of June.