National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes 5 millionth visitor

“The National Museum of the Marine Corps recently welcomed its 5 millionth visitor when Carol Ellison of Stafford, Va. crossed the threshold. The Museum, considered one of the top museums in the state, hosts an average of 1,500 visitors a day.

Ellison’s visit was on a relatively slow day when only five large tour groups visited but it was a great day for her. She and her husband, a retired Marine Corps master sergeant, were given a gift certificate to the Museum Store, a brick in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park and a behind- the-scenes tour of the Museum’s Final Phase.

The tour was impressive to MSgt. Ellison since the coming galleries, which cover Marine Corps history from 1976 to 2014, cover his years in service. It’s anticipated that the openings of these galleries will increase the average daily attendance to nearly 2,000. The gallery openings will begin with the Combat Art Gallery which premieres to the public on July 8.

That will be followed by the Children’s Gallery and the Medal of Honor Theater this year. The historical galleries, a Marine Corps Sports Gallery and Hall of Fame, Hall of Valor and a changing exhibits gallery will open over the next 4 years.

In addition to being a Marine Corps spouse, Ellison also has another connection to the Museum. As a volunteer with one of the local Lab Rescue groups she has participated in the Museum’s annual “Dog Days of Summer” event. She may very well be back for this year’s event on September 16.

The Museum is open during construction and soon visitors will be able to see the work going on in the new galleries from a catwalk above the space.