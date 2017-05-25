Investigation continues for robbery of Gainesville bank

From Prince William County police:

Bank Robbery – On May 23 around 3:45PM, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7591 Somerset Crossing Dr in Gainesville to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter were used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.



Suspect Description:

Hispanic male, early 30s, 5’08”-5’10”, 150-160lbs with a thin build

Last seen wearing an orange construction vest, yellow hard hat, a dark hoodie, dark blue pants, blue gloves, and clear goggles