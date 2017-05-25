News Investigation continues for robbery of Gainesville bank
From Prince William County police:
Bank Robbery – On May 23 around 3:45PM, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7591 Somerset Crossing Dr in Gainesville to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter were used to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
Hispanic male, early 30s, 5’08”-5’10”, 150-160lbs with a thin build
Last seen wearing an orange construction vest, yellow hard hat, a dark hoodie, dark blue pants, blue gloves, and clear goggles
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.
May 25, 2017
Here’s why Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget
May 23, 2017
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017