Express lanes entrance will be closed overnight

From VDOT:

“Interstate 95 northbound drivers are advised that the first entrance to I-95 Express Lanes in Stafford County will be closed for several hours overnight for installation of a sign structure.

The northbound entrance to I-95 Express Lanes near Exit 143/Garrisonville Road will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

Northbound drivers can access I-95 Express Lanes at the next available entrance, near Exit 152/Dumfries.

The sign structure is part of the ongoing I-95 Express Lanes Southern Terminus Extension project. The project is extending I-95 Express Lanes approximately 2.5 miles beyond the flyover ramp just north of Garrisonville Road. The new southbound exit ramp is scheduled to open by early 2018, and the northbound entrance ramp will open in summer 2018.”