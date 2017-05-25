Traffic Express lanes entrance will be closed overnight
From VDOT:
“Interstate 95 northbound drivers are advised that the first entrance to I-95 Express Lanes in Stafford County will be closed for several hours overnight for installation of a sign structure.
The northbound entrance to I-95 Express Lanes near Exit 143/Garrisonville Road will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. on Friday, May 26.
Northbound drivers can access I-95 Express Lanes at the next available entrance, near Exit 152/Dumfries.
The sign structure is part of the ongoing I-95 Express Lanes Southern Terminus Extension project. The project is extending I-95 Express Lanes approximately 2.5 miles beyond the flyover ramp just north of Garrisonville Road. The new southbound exit ramp is scheduled to open by early 2018, and the northbound entrance ramp will open in summer 2018.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.
May 25, 2017
Here’s why Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget
May 23, 2017
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017