Comics, sci-fi, and beer. A one of a kind brewery in Prince William.

Prince William Beer Trail

Editors note: This is the first in a series of posts showcasing breweries in Prince William County, Virginia.

Born over brunch between two Virginia natives in 2013, Heroic Aleworks finally set up shop in Woodbridge in January. But, make no mistake, this isn’t your ordinary brewery.

The theme of the brewery infuses specific passions of the owners: comics, sci-fi, and beer. The brewery initially drifted towards a local Virginian theme, but before a research trip to the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver, Colo., the owners decided on the comic based brewery.

“Our theme and marketing set us way apart from any other breweries, not only in the area but in the country and possibly in the world, said Heroic Aleworks co-owner Jonathan Groner, of Woodbridge. “It allows us to tap into the world beyond just beer and engage an audience that may have previously felt like they didn’t fit into the world of fancy craft brews.”

Visitors who come out can enjoy a good drink, a good comic, and experience the ambiance of a seemingly untapped market. Their website features comics since each beer has an associated character developed in conjunction with the brew recipe. The artwork is also developed by local and internationally known comic artists.

Besides the comic theme, Groner also takes pride in their taproom, which he describes to be “an amazing place to hang out and play one of our many board games, our free classic arcade, and get together with friends for a role playing game such as “D&D” or any other activity.”

Keep an eye out for the Minde Trappe Belgian Style Dubbel, their most ordered brew. “With its slight sweetness, higher ABV, and amazing flavor profile provided in part by our house-made candy sugar, it’s definitely a crowd pleaser.”

Heroic Aleworks has also incorporated a series of fun activities coming soon. Geeks Who Drink Trivia on Wednesday nights, and it joins other themed nights and new beer releases. Don’t forget to check out their new Mug Club will be capped at 100 members.