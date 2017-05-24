Traffic I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes operators brace for holiday traffic
From an email:
Good morning. We wanted to pass along information regarding 95 Express Lanes Memorial Day weekend travel.
Drivers are advised to prepare for increased demand on the 95 Express Lanes later this week as many in the region depart for vacation. In addition, the northbound 95 Express Lanes and I-395 HOV lanes will close weekdays at 10 a.m. for the morning reversal beginning Thursday, May 25. The early closure will enable southbound travelers to enter the 95 Express Lanes around 11:30 a.m., one hour earlier than the current schedule. Overnight weekday reversals will continue to take place from about midnight to 2 a.m. The schedule will remain in place throughout the summer.
To avoid higher-than-average tolls and peak traffic, drivers should depart before noon on Thursday or after 6 p.m. on Friday.
Beginning the afternoon of Thursday, May 25, through the evening of Friday, May 26, drivers traveling along the 95 Express Lanes corridor should expect heavy traffic volumes and increased demand requiring higher-than-average toll prices to best manage the traffic on the Lanes.
When to go:
The busiest getaway travel times on the regular I-95 lanes and the 95 Express Lanes before Memorial Day weekend in 2016 were Thursday and Friday between noon and 6 p.m. Delays were worse on Friday. We expect those periods will again face the heaviest travel volumes
95 Express Lanes Memorial Day weekend reversal schedule:
Thursday, May 25: Southbound reversal begins one hour earlier at 10 a.m.
Friday, May 26: Southbound reversal begins at 10 a.m.
Saturday, May 27: Normal operations – Lanes reverse to northbound at 2 p.m.
Sunday, May 28: Northbound Lanes will close around 7:30 a.m. to support Rolling Thunder. The Rolling Thunder event will access the Lanes via Opitz Boulevard with the support of Express Assist crews. The Lanes will re-open around 11 a.m. again in the northbound direction after the Rolling Thunder riders have exited from the I-395 HOV lanes to the Pentagon
Monday, May 29: Express Lanes remain northbound all day
Tuesday, May 30: Normal operations – southbound reversal begins around 10 a.m. with Lanes opening by about noon
On the road:
An advisory sign before the Quantico/Joplin Road exit will alert Express Lanes drivers to any delays ahead on the Lanes
Drivers can then decide whether to exit the Lanes at Joplin Road or continue to the end of the 95 Express Lanes near Garrisonville Road
If delays increase, signage before the Joplin Road exit will advise travelers to exit to the regular lanes
Express Assist crews will be available to help drivers who get stuck on the Lanes
Riding with family or friends? If you have at least two passengers in your vehicle, don’t forget to put your E-ZPass® FlexSM in HOV mode for a toll-free trip
