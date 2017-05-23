Young Marines organization opens new Dumfries headquarters

From a press release:

“More than 50 people attended a ribbon cutting and open house for the new headquarters of the Young Marines, a national youth organization. The event took place on Friday, May 19, 2017 at the headquarters, 17739 Main Street, Suite 250, Dumfries, Virginia 22026.

The ribbon was cut by William L. Smith, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Young Marines; William P. Davis, national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines and Richard Gore, national commandant of the Marine Corps League.

Guests attending included: members of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, State Representative Richard Anderson, and several members of the Marine Corps League. Also attending were the CEOs of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Toys for Tots Foundation, Marine Corps Association and Foundation, the Marine Corps University Foundation, and the Iwo Jima Association of America.”

The opening comes as the Young Marines welcomed a new member to its Board of Directors.

From a press release:

“The members of the board of directors of the Young Marines, a national youth organization, welcome a new board member – Sheryl Murray, who brings executive level leadership and management experience gained during her more than 40 years of service to Corps and country.

Colonel Murray (ret) was appointed as a member of the Department of the Navy’s Senior Executive Service in 2007 and assigned as the Assistant Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA), HQ Marine Corps. In this assignment, she assisted the deputy commandant in the operation and management of the entire M&RA Department.

She served as the Acting Deputy Commandant from September 2014, until May, 2015. She was recognized in 2014 as a recipient of the Presidential Rank Award. In addition, she was awarded the Secretary of the Navy’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award in 2016.

Commissioned in 1973, Murray’s career included manpower and personnel assignments throughout the Corps in both command and staff positions.

Her staff assignments included Head, Promotion Branch at HQMC; Readiness Officer/Inspector/Assistant Chief of Staff, G-7, Marine Forces Pacific; Deputy Director, Division of Public Affairs, HQMC; and as the Joint Staff’s Chief, Personnel Services Division, and then as the Vice Director, J1; and Deputy Director, Reserve Affairs HQMC.

Murray’s command tours include Series Commander, Woman Recruit Training Command, Parris Island and as the Commanding Officer of the Education Center Company, Quantico, the 4th Recruit Training Battalion, and the Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Forces Pacific.

Throughout her military career, she often served as a military representative to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Service. She served (as an additional duty) from 2001 to 2003 as the U.S. Delegate to the Women in NATO Committee.

Murray is a graduate of the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. She majored in Political Science at Huron College, Huron, South Dakota, and holds a master of science degree in Business Administration and Management from Boston University.

Her personal military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit fourth award, the Meritorious Service Medal with two gold stars, the Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Murray and her husband reside in Stafford, Virginia.”