From the Prince William Service Authority:

“The Prince William County Service Authority recently published its 2017 Water Quality Reports online. Customers can find out more about their drinking water [online]. Those wanting a printed copy of the report can emailwater_quality@pwcsa.org or call 703-335-7931. Reports will be mailed after June 1.”

The Prince William Service Authority provides water for the majority of the county. However, Virginia American Water provides water service to homes and busineses in Dale City.

We asked some questions about the reports, and the Service Authority responded:

Q: How many reports are generated?

A: There are three reports. One for the East Distribution System; one for the West Distribution System; and one for the Bull Run/Evergreen System. The Bull Run/Evergreen System is a public well system, so its source water is groundwater, not surface water like the East and West systems. The East System draws water from the Occoquan Reservoir, while the West System draws water from the Potomac River and Lake Manassas.

Q: Does each PWCSA customer get a report?

A: All Service Authority customers receive a notification (bill insert) in their bills informing them that the Water Quality Reports are posted on our website (www.pwcsa.org) in both English and Spanish. E-bill customers receive email notifications with a link to the reports that are posted online. The Service Authority mails printed copies of the reports to all those who request a hard copy.

As part of the 1996 Amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act, every community waterworks is required by federal and state drinking water rules to prepare an annual Water Quality Report describing the quality of drinking water provided to customers during the previous calendar year. In 2013, the EPA approved electronic delivery procedures which satisfy the Water Quality Report delivery requirements included in the federal rule to improve the effectiveness of communicating water quality information to the public.

Q: What data is contained in the report?

A: The annual report summarizes information regarding source water, water quality parameters and regulatory compliance, as well as educational information.

Q: How long does it take to produce the report(s)?

A: It takes approximately three months to gather the water quality data and produce the reports.

Q: Why does PWCSA consider these reports important to provide for its customers?

A: The reports are meant to increase consumer knowledge of drinking water sources, water quality, susceptibility to contamination, the water treatment process and drinking water supply management.

Q: How often are the reports generated?

A: Annually.

Q: How money does PWCSA invest in producing these reports?

A: The Service Authority spent approximately $3500 on design and production costs for this year’s Water Quality Reports.

Q: How does this latest water quality report compare to years’ past?

A: Each of the Service Authority’s drinking water systems were in compliance with all federal and state drinking water quality standards in both calendar years 2015 and 2016.

Q: Who compiles the report?

A: The Service Authority’s Environmental Services & Water Reclamation Division works with the Communications Division to create the reports each year. This year’s report was designed in cooperation with a graphic design contractor.

Q: Are these reports mandatory? If so, which agency mandates it?

A: Yes, the EPA and Virginia Department of Health require public and community water systems to publish an annual drinking water quality report (also known as a Consumer Confidence Report) for their customers each year by July 1.