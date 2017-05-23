Did you hear about the Mother’s Day Makeover and Contest sponsored by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation?

This really is one of the most amazing programs held at the Manassas Park Community Center (MPCC). If you have not heard about the FREE Mother’s Day Makeover and Contest, let me take a moment to tell you all the details.

First, you need to write a short paragraph about what your mother means to you and your family and enter it into the contest. Contest entries were accepted online or at the Community Center throughout the month of April. After going through all the entries, the MPCC staff chose a winner!

“Each person who entered our contest had a compelling reason and we truly appreciated that as we read each entry and decided the winner,” explained Jason Shriner, Marketing Manager, “Our contest winner received generous gifts and services from local business owners who donated their time or their products to help make the winning mother truly feel special.”

“I am so proud to share all the participating vendors including Yellow Cab of Prince William who provided sedan service for the makeover winner, hair styling by Jaisyn Markley at PR at Partners, expert make-up by Niki Kalfamanolis at PR at Partners, a manicure and pedicure from Pretty Nails in Manassas Park, and a clothing item of her choice from DeeDee of LulaRoe,” said Shriner.

In addition, the winning mother received a balloon sculpture from Nani’s etc., flowers by Montejo’s Florist, digital photos from Carol Fleurette Photography, a catered meal from Heart 2 Heart Catering, a gift basket and Paparazzi Jewelry from Lisa Briones, and three free months of membership toward an annual membership at the Manassas Park Community Center.

This year’s Mother’s Day Makeover Contest winner was Manassas Park resident Vivian Ward. Her daughter Myra Ward Lilly submitted her for the contest.

“Each week, I get the Weekl-e which highlights events at the Community Center on my phone. I saw the contest, clicked on it, wrote my feelings, and clicked to enter,” Lilly said, “It was so easy to enter, and I can’t believe how much we won.”

“I never imagined I would win something like this, and here I am!” exclaimed Ward as she showed off her new manicure. “I never wear make-up, but I love what they did for me, and do not get me started about my hair! That young man is a magician and he made my hair look beyond amazing,” Ward giggled as she patted her hair.

“I can’t put into words how special I feel,” said Ward, “I never expected so much, but that sedan just kept taking us from place to place, and all I had to do was to get up early, and get myself over to the Community Center. I was so nervous because I didn’t know what to expect, but the day was just beautiful.”

After Ward and her family returned to the Community Center, there was a big reveal. The winning family ate a gourmet lunch of grilled salmon, sesame noodles, and a vegetable medley catered by Heart 2 Heart Catering.

In addition, Safari Bingo and Sweet Pickle the Ballonatic Clown made giant bubbles and created balloon figures. Everyone had their faces painted by Elaine Jenkins of Dabbledy Doo, enjoyed free cookies and hot tea while making free Mother’s Day cards and photo frames for the photos taken at the photo booth!

Dimitris Ward, grandson of the Mother’s Day Makeover winner, enjoyed watching his family participate in all the events.

“Everyone has been so nice and treated my grandmother with such kindness. We can never thank you all enough for what you did today,” he exclaimed.

“I am still taking it all in. My family and I are thrilled and will always remember what happened here today,” Ward said.

Look for this contest again in April 2018 and enter your mother! Entering the contest is easy. You may even get the chance to make your mother feel as special as Mrs. Ward and her family felt this year!

The Manassas Park Community Center is located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park, VA. Managed by the City of Manassas Park Department of Parks and Recreation, the facility is home to basketball courts, a swimming pool, wellness areas, and 29 special events and programs–many of which are FREE! For more information visit us at www.ManassasParkCommunityCenter.com or call at 703-335-8872.