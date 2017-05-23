Manassas City leaders on Monday banned trucks from operating on some city thoroughfares.

The city council passed a “no thru truck” ordinance barring trucks longer than 36 feet and semitrailers from operating on these streets:

1. Hastings Drive

2. Cloverhill Road from Hastings Drive to Wellington Road

3. Center Street

4. Grant Avenue from Sudley Road to Wellington Road

5. Stonewall Road from Center Street to Liberia Avenue

6. Centreville Road from Sudley Road to Church Street

7. Liberia Avenue from Centreville Road to Stonewall Road

Now, trucks must only use these roads to pass through the city:

1. Nokesville Road

2. Godwin Drive from Nokesville Road to Sudley Road

3. Wellington Road

4. Liberia Avenue from Hastings Drive to Centreville Road

5. Sudley Road

6. Centreville Road from Sudley Road to City Limits

7. Dumfries Road from Wellington Road to City Limits

Truck drivers may use the roads if “…arriving to or departing from a truck terminal within the City limits, receiving loads within the City limits, or making deliveries within the city limits,” according to city documents.

The new truck routes will be marked by signs. The no-truck will also be noted by road signs.

Police, and fire and rescue vehicles are exempt from the truck ban.

Here’s a map of the truck routes and non-truck routes as provided by city officials:

The moved was “based upon citizen complaints about increased truck traffic on residential and collector roads,” according to city documents.

The truck ban was placed on Monday night’s city council consent agenda. No member of council commented on the plan before approving it.