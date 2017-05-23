WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

News
Knife, machete used in gang chase, police said

by Potomac Local on May 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William police: 

Merino Argueta

“Attempted Aggravated Malicious Wounding On May 21 at 9:00PM, officers responded to the 13600 block of Charles Ct in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate subjects fighting in the area. Officers located two victims, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man both of Woodbridge, who reported to police that they were in the area above when they were confronted by two individuals. During the encounter, the suspects brandished a knife and a machete then chased after the victims. The parties eventually separated and the suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving. No injuries were reported. Upon further investigation, officers determined that this incident was gang related. Later that evening, officers identified the suspects and detained them without incident at their residence. Following the investigation, both of the suspects were arrested.

Arrested on May 22:

Kevin Orlando MERINO ARGUETA, 19, of 13308 Alison St in Woodbridge

Bryan Wilfredo RIOS-GONZALEZ, 18, of 13308 Alison St in Woodbridge

Rios-Gonzalez

Both were charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, gang participation, and brandishing a bladed weapon

Court Date: June 15, 2017 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT bond”

