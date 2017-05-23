News Heavy rain, minor flooding possible Wednesday night
From the National Weather Service:
“Most of the daytime hours of Wednesday will be dry as the coastal low moves away and the wedged high pressure continues to exert influence. A few showers or drizzle may develop in the Allegheny Highlands. It will be cloudy across the entire area with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Meanwhile, a dynamic low-pressure system will be winding up over the Ohio Valley. Strong low-level jet/moisture transport will overspread the area Wednesday night, resulting in a widespread moderate to perhaps locally heavy rainfall…here may be a few embedded rumbles of thunder\ as well.
If any areas in the mountains overperform on rainfall tonight, it could set the stage for minor flooding concerns but will have to let the preceding events play out first. Otherwise, the system is progressive as the dry slot works northward Thursday morning, with amounts from this wave ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 inches.”
