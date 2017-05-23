From Prince William police:

Bank Robbery– On May 23 around 3:45PM, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7591 Somerset Crossing Dr in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter are currently checking the surrounding area for the suspect. Heavy police presence can be expected in the area. More information will be released when available.

The investigation continues.

Lookout: Hispanic male, between 30-40 years of age, 5’09”-5’10”, 160lbs with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange construction vest, yellow hard hat, a dark hoodie, dark blue pants, blue gloves, and clear goggles.