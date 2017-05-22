News Woman, 104, dies in Manassas house fire
From a Manassas City spokeswoman:
“On Sunday, May 21, at approximately 12:15 a.m., the City Of Manassas Fire and Rescue Department along with units from Manassas Park and Prince William County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the 10300 block of Poe Drive for a two-alarm structure fire.
The home was occupied by three adults at the time. Two of the occupants were able to escape the blaze unharmed. The third occupant was found by firefighters in her bed in the one-story rambler. She was 104.
The home was posted as unsafe and uninhabitable by City Fire Investigators, and the Red Cross was called to assist the surviving residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
