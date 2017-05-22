Griffin charged with abduction, malicious wounding

From Prince William police:

“Attempted Abduction | Malicious Wounding *ARREST– On May 20, detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to identify the suspect involved in the attempted abduction and assault which occurred in the area of Castile Court and Oakwood Drive in Woodbridge. Following the investigation, detectives located and arrested the suspect, identified as Keith Richard GRIFFIN, later that afternoon. A search warrant was subsequently executed at this residence.

Arrested on May 20:

Keith Richard GRIFFIN, 43, 12681 Castile Ct in Woodbridge

Charged with abduction and malicious wounding

Court Date: July 11, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Attempted Abduction | Assault & Battery[Previously Released] – On May 20 at 5:16AM, officers responded to the area of Castile Court and Oakwood Drive in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 33 year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that around 5:10AM she was walking in the area of Castile Court when she was approached by an unknown male. During the encounter, the male grabbed her and attempted to pull her towards a nearby area. A struggle ensued and the suspect assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries. The victim evetually broke free from the suspect and contacnted police. The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot. A police K-9 was used to search for the suspect who was not located. Officers also searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The Investigation continues.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30-35 years of age, 5’5”, and 170lbs. He also has dark hair with no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.”