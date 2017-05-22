Traffic Updated: Flames engulf car on I-95 south in Woodbridge
A reader sent these photos of a car fire to potomaclocal[at]gmail.com about 9:30 a.m.
The car fire appears to have been on I-95 south near Route 123 in Woodbridge.
We’re checking with Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue for more information.
We’ll post more when we have it.
Update 1:30 p.m.
A Mini Cooper caught fire this at 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Woodbridge.
Fire and rescue crews closed two lanes of the highway to douse the blaze.
No one was injured, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
