Updated: Flames engulf car on I-95 south in Woodbridge

by Potomac Local on May 22, 2017 at 10:32 am Leave a Comment
A reader sent these photos of a car fire to potomaclocal[at]gmail.com about 9:30 a.m.

The car fire appears to have been on I-95 south near Route 123 in Woodbridge.

We’re checking with Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue for more information.

We’ll post more when we have it.

Update 1:30 p.m. 

A Mini Cooper caught fire this at 9:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Woodbridge. 

Fire and rescue crews closed two lanes of the highway to douse the blaze. 

No one was injured, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy. 

