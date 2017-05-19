Manassas police officer shoots 18-year-old following pursuit

A Manassas police officer shot an 18-year-old at a Prince William County park following a pursuit.

We’re working to get more information to include the circumstances that led to the shooting, and when and where the pursuit began

Prince William police are now investigating “criminal aspect of this shooting” and released this information today:

Officer Involved Shooting [Manassas City Police] – Currently Prince William County police are investigating a Manassas City Police involved shooting which occurred at George Hellwig Memorial Park located at 14420 Bristow Rd in Manassas (20112).

The preliminary investigation revealed Manassas City Police initially responded to investigate a report of shots fired within the city limits. Manassas City officers located a vehicle possibly involved in the initial call and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued.

Manassas City Police pursued the vehicle into Prince William County where it eventually stopped inside the park. During the incident, the driver of the vehicle, identified as an 18-year-old man, was shot by Manassas City police officers. No officers were injured during the encounter. Officers rendered aide to the driver until Fire and Rescue arrived. The driver was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and was unharmed. Prince William County Police

Officers rendered aide to the driver until Fire and Rescue arrived. The driver was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and was unharmed. Prince William County Police were not involved in the initial pursuit or the shooting.

Due to the location of the shooting, Prince William County Police are investigating the criminal aspect of this shooting. Manassas City Police Internal Affairs are handling the administrative aspect of the incident. More information will be released when available.

Updated

From Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince:

The call came into Prince William at 12:40 a.m. And was transferred to MCPD.

The pursuit began on Grant Ave.

MCPD responded to shots fired. Officers found the suspect car and attempted a traffic stop. The car did not stop and a pursuit ensued. Officers followed the vehicle out of the City and pursuit ended at George Hellwig Memorial Park. The suspect did have a weapon and was shot by officers.

Both MCPD and Prince William officers rendered aid to the suspect who was flown to a nearby hospital. Investigation continues.