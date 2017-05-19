I-95 south work at Dale City continues through Monday morning, major delays expected

The work to repair a bridge that carries Interstate 95 traffic south over the Neabsco Creek in Dale City continues tonight and throughout the weekend.

The work had been postponed for the past two weeks due to weather. The work is slated to wrap up Monday morning, but not before causing major delays for southbound travelers.

Here’s the latest from VDOT:

Drivers are urged to avoid I-95 in northern Virginia this weekend as lanes will be closed southbound in Dale City for bridge deck repair. Congestion and delays are expected to be extensive in both directions. After several weekends of rain canceled the second segment of work, crews will work Friday through Sunday to complete the repairs before heavy summer travel begins Memorial Day weekend.

Southbound I-95 will be reduced from three to two lanes over Neabsco Creek (mile marker 156) from 10 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 22.

Ramps from eastbound and westbound Dale Boulevard to southbound I-95 will also be closed to all except emergency vehicles.

The southbound car-only safety rest area will also be closed.

During the repairs, the 95 Express Lanes will remain open with toll pricing in effect and free travel for HOV-3 vehicles with E-ZPass Flex set to HOV mode. The lanes will be southbound beginning at 1 p.m. Friday to help alleviate backups, and will be monitored to change direction if needed. Drivers planning to head northbound this weekend are asked to be aware of this, and to plan trips accordingly for heavier-than-usual return traffic, particularly on Sunday.

The bridge, originally built in 1963, has been regularly inspected and maintained, and remains safe, but is in need of large-scale repairs to sections of the deck. The needed work will include saw-cutting and jackhammering out three bridge sections, the largest being 10 feet by 33 feet, replacing the reinforcing rebar, and pouring new concrete. Work will affect the bridge deck, joint, and abutment.

Due to the time needed to cut the large sections and set the concrete, completing this work over two weekends is necessary (as opposed to multiple overnight closures). The first segment of work was completed on April 30. Several weekends of rain postponed the remaining work until this weekend.

Drivers are urged to avoid I-95 in both directions, and to expect significant delays on all of the usual alternate routes.

Some alternate routes can be found at http://bit.ly/neabscobridge and are listed below.

Local drivers in Prince William County:

East side: Route 1 southbound to Route 234 or Joplin Road northbound to I-95

West side: Minnieville Road westbound to Spriggs Road southbound to Route 234 southbound to I-95

Regional drivers: