Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 19 at 10:48AM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Great Oaks Dr and Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a single vehicle crash. An officer was patrolling in the above area when a citizen reported finding a vehicle located down an embankment at the dead end of Great Oaks Dr.

When officers went to investigate, they located a sedan overturned with the driver still located inside. The driver, identified as an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that the driver, and only occupant, was traveling northbound on Great Oaks Dr when for unknown reasons ran off the roadway down an embankment located at the dead end. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if speed, alcohol, or drugs are factors.

The identity of the deceased driver will also be released once a next of kin is notified. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash continues.