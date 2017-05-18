WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Parking pass stolen from unlocked car in Manassas Park

May 18, 2017

From Manassas Park police: 

On May 16, 2017, the victim reported the theft of a parking pass, from an unlocked vehicle, on Holmes Place.  The pass is valued at $250.  No other items were missing.

