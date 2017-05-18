News Parking pass stolen from unlocked car in Manassas Park
From Manassas Park police:
On May 16, 2017, the victim reported the theft of a parking pass, from an unlocked vehicle, on Holmes Place. The pass is valued at $250. No other items were missing.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
