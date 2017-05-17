Prince William cracking down on seat belt use on Memorial Day

From a press release:

Prince William County Police join law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to enforce the Commonwealth’s safety-belt and child safety-seat laws. The Department will participate in high-visibility patrols – day and night – from Monday, May 22, through Sunday, June 4 (which includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend).

Seat belts are mandatory in Virginia for all persons riding in the front seat. Virginia car seat laws also state that:

All children under the age of eight must ride in a federally approved, secured safety seat.

Children between eight and 15 must use a safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt, no matter where in the vehicle the child is riding.

It is the driver’s responsibility to make sure all children, age 15 and under, are secured properly.

Virginia law allows police to cite anyone driving a car in which an occupant under age 16 is not wearing a safety belt, or is not in a child safety seat. It also provides that drivers may be cited if they are not properly restrained if stopped for other violations.