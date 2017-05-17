McAuliffe to speak about business growth in Prince William County

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will address the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

He will deliver a “State of the Commonwealth” address at the Hylton Performing Arts Center “focusing largely on issues related to the economy and business climate,” according to a Chamber spokeswoman.

The governor’s upcoming stop in Prince William County speaks to the region’s growing business community.

“I do not believe in recent history we have had a governor concentrated on economic development more than McAuliffe,” said Dr. Terry Clowler, head of the George Mason University Center for Regional Anayalis. “When he is going about the state telling the story of opportunity and economic potential, I think it’s easy for him to find both of those in Prince William County.”

Prince William County’s location outside the Capital Beltway and its large population have allowed it to attract a mix of manufacturing and government contracting jobs. The county is now the state’s second-largest locality, and it’s emerging position in business is a newfound one.

“I don’t think it’s unfair to say that even 10 years [Prince William County] was not at the forefront of anyone’s mind when they talk about the forefront of economic growth in Virginia,” added Clower.

The Prince William Chamber invited McAuliffe to speak at a luncheon that will be Hylton Performing Arts Center, located at 10960 George Mason Circle in Manassas, on Tuesday, June 13. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. The Governor’s remarks will commence at 11:30 a.m. with the luncheon concluding at 1:00 p.m.

All are welcome to attend.