Weekend crime report: Armed robbery at Coverstone 7-Eleven, shooting into home

From Prince William police reports:

Armed Robbery – On May 13 at 4:58AM, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10740 Coverstone Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man wearing a mask entered the business brandishing a handgun. During the encounter, the suspect demanded money then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

Black male of an unknown age, 6’03”, 240lbs with a heavy build and dark complexion

Last seen wearing a mask, green coat, khaki pants, and black boots

Shooting into Residential Dwelling – On May 12 at 11:12PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13700 block of Moccasin Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shots fired call. Several callers reported to police that multiple gunshots were heard in the above area. Officers checked the area and nothing was found at that time. On May 13 at 11:43AM, a citizen located several bullets hole inside of their residence. No injuries or no other property damage was reported. Upon further investigation, a shell casing was located in a nearby roadway. The investigation continues.