Greater Manassas area Democrats announce 2017 nomination process

From a press release:

“Manassas & Manassas Park, VA. The Manassas and Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee (MMPCDC) has scheduled assembled caucuses to nominate Democratic candidates for state constitutional office races for Manassas and Manassas Park in the November 7, 2017 General Election. Specifically, the MMPCDC seeks to nominate Democratic candidates for treasurer and commissioner of the revenue in each city.

Candidates who seek the Democratic Party nomination for any of those offices must submit a completed Declaration of Candidacy form and a $250 filing fee to the MMPCDC by Friday, May 26 at 5 pm. Complete details–including the Call to Caucus, the Declaration of Candidacy form, and the Caucus Rules-are posted on the MMPCDC website, www.manassascitydemocrats.org.

If more than one candidate for any elected office should properly file for the Democratic nomination by the May 26th deadline, an assembled caucus will be held to select the nominee.

The caucuses for Manassas Park nominations are scheduled for Monday, June 5, 7:00 pm, at the Manassas Park Police Station, 329 Manassas Dr, Manassas Park 20111, in the first floor conference room. The caucuses for Manassas City nominations are scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 7:00 pm, at the Manassas Park Police Station, 329 Manassas Dr, Manassas Park VA 20111 in the 1st floor conference room.

For both sets of caucuses, the doors will open at 6:30 pm for check-in and close promptly at 7:00 pm. Voting will be open to all registered voters from the respective city who sign a standard Democratic declaration form and arrive for voting before 7:00 pm.

If fewer than two qualified candidates file for a nomination by the May 26 deadline, the Chair may declare any such candidates to be the Party’s nominees and cancel the respective nominating Caucus. If there are no contested races for any seat, the Chair may cancel the Caucus entirely. A notice of all such caucus cancellations will be posted on the MMPCDC website by May 26 at 7:30 pm.

For more information, call 571-358-9893 or visit http://www.manassascitydemocrats.org/?p=3420 “