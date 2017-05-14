News Cajun Occasion 3 to benefit Volunteer Prince William
A portion of this year’s Cajun Occasion 3 will benefit Volunteer Prince William.
The charity works each year to provide toys to children through its annual “Un-Trim-A-Tree” program at Christmastime.
Cajun Occasion 3 will be held on the Manassas Museum Lawn, located at 9101 Prince William Street, on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4 p.m. The event is a traditional Louisianna-style crawfish boil with a beer and wine garden.
The live band “Kitty and the Fat Cats” will be on hand to provide entertainment to those in attendance.
Tickets to the event are sold online for $40 each and include the all-you-can-eat Louisiana crawfish boil and access to the beer and wine garden.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and pop-up tents to be set up on the lawn.
