2 Dumfries children in need of a bike will get one on Bike to Work Day

Why should mom and dad have all the fun on Bike to Work Day?

The annual event coming up this Friday, May 19, 2017, urges many commuters to ditch their cars for their bicycles and pedal to work.

But this year, two children from Dumfries Elementary School will get in on the action when Volunteer Prince William donates two bicycles — one to a girl and one to a boy — on Bike to Work Day.

Teachers at the school were asked to give the names of second and third-grade students who are not fortunate enough to own bicycles. Two lucky names will be drawn, and a pair of bicycles will be presented at 10 a.m. outside the school, located at 3990 Cameron Street in Dumfries.

“Volunteer Prince William works very hard each year to touch the lives of children,” said Volunteer Prince William Executive Director Mary Foley. “Our annual Un-Trim-A-Tree program is about a child and a toy, and this donation to Dumfries Elementary Schoool is no different.”

Through a donation from its annual Un-Trim-A-Tree program that provides thousands of needy children with gifts at Christmas, Volunteer Prince William was able to provide these individual children with new this year’s Bike to Work Day. Last year, the program helped 5,000 children in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.