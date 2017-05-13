Sponsored Post Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
LORTON, VA
A branch office of Major Water Bottling Plant looking for an experienced Inside Sales Assistant / Customer Service Rep.
This position will help provide sales and customer service support for our clients and outside sales reps as well as assist in the execution of some corporate marketing efforts. Previous background in Sales and Customer Service Required. Job Duties include but not limited to the following:
Sales – provide a point of contact for customer quotations and receiving orders
Order Entry – Process customer orders.
Label Design/Artwork – Follow up and confirm customer design and order label from the supplier.
Production Assistance – add orders to production list – including due dates, label arrival dates, and maintaining stock for customers.
Quotations – prepare sales quotes for specific projects or bills of material
Customer Service – field calls and questions from customers regarding existing and past orders, in a timely and professional manner
Support Account Executives – provide administrative and technical support to outside sales staff.
Marketing Assistant – provide assistance with corporate market efforts.
Office Support – Answer phones and provide some basic administrative services for a small branch office.
Contact Information
https://hawkins-glass.workable.com/jobs/466478Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant
May 13, 2017
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017
Open House: 12931 Brigstock Court, Bristow, Va.
May 5, 2017
Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.
May 5, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017