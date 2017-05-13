Customer Service Rep. / Inside Sales Assistant

LORTON, VA

A branch office of Major Water Bottling Plant looking for an experienced Inside Sales Assistant / Customer Service Rep.

This position will help provide sales and customer service support for our clients and outside sales reps as well as assist in the execution of some corporate marketing efforts. Previous background in Sales and Customer Service Required. Job Duties include but not limited to the following:

Sales – provide a point of contact for customer quotations and receiving orders

Order Entry – Process customer orders.

Label Design/Artwork – Follow up and confirm customer design and order label from the supplier.

Production Assistance – add orders to production list – including due dates, label arrival dates, and maintaining stock for customers.

Quotations – prepare sales quotes for specific projects or bills of material

Customer Service – field calls and questions from customers regarding existing and past orders, in a timely and professional manner

Support Account Executives – provide administrative and technical support to outside sales staff.

Marketing Assistant – provide assistance with corporate market efforts.

Office Support – Answer phones and provide some basic administrative services for a small branch office.

Contact Information

https://hawkins-glass.workable.com/jobs/466478