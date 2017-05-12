Suspect on Stafford’s ‘Most Wanted’ list apprehended

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 10, 2017, at 7:30 a.m., Deputy J.J. Kreider was westbound on South Gateway Drive when he observed a subject he recognized driving a green SAAB traveling east. Deputy Kreider knew the subject’s driving privilege was currently suspended due to multiple prior driving convictions.

Deputy Kreider reversed his direction of travel and followed the SAAB onto Falls Run Drive. He made contact with the driver, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, in the parking lot of 125 Falls Run.

The driver was also wanted for felony larceny and a failure to appear through Stafford County, as well as a capias from another jurisdiction.

Phillip Steve Reeves, II, age 31 of Castle Ridge Court in Stafford, VA., was taken into custody without incident and charged with Driving Suspended. He was transported to the magistrate’s office where other warrants were served. He is held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond.

Phillip Steve Reeves was recently featured on the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office webpage of “Most Wanted” suspects. You can refer to this page for photos and descriptions of these wanted subjects at this link – http://bit.ly/2q7XsnJ