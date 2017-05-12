Prince William is seeking volunteers for a multitude of opportunities

Good morning Prince William – SERVE Food Pantry is running low on basic food supplies for needy families. Please pick up a few extra things this week while you’re out shopping. They have a particular need for canned beans, canned meat and cereal. It’s that time of year where we tend to forget that families and kids need the basics. Please drop off your donations at the SERVE Pantry at 10056 Dean Drive in Manassas.

· American Red Cross needs volunteers on Saturday May 20th to install smoke alarms in the Irongate Community, 8am-1pm. They would love Spanish speakers to help that day as well. Smoke alarms save lives every day! Please register for this event at:



· Brain Injury Services has a great opportunity for a summer intern. It’s a very flexible schedule and a real resume builder. Tasks include donor relations, community outreach, special events, marketing and some client relations. Please call Michelle at (703) 451-8881 ext. 232 to learn more.

· Internet Safety Presentation – The Prince William County Police Department is offering a free community presentation on internet safety on Wednesday May 31st at 7pm, Glenkirk Elementary School- 8584 Sedge Wren Dr, Gainesville. Sounds like a must for parents!

· Serve our Willing Warriors is having their next volunteer orientation on Thursday May 25th 6-7pm and Wednesday May 31st 11am-12:30pm. Come learn about all the ways you can help recovering service members and aiding their transition to civilian life. Please email: volunteer@willingwarriors.org is you plan to attend.

· Uptown Alley is sponsoring a fun event for SERVE throughout the month of May. Simply gather your friends and families and go bowling at Uptown Alley. When you pay for your games and food just attach a flyer to your bill and SERVE will receive a 10% donation. It’s a super fun place to bowl and all for a good cause. Please email Navara for the flyer at:ncannon@nvfs.org.

· NOVA Water Quality Monitors Certification & Training– in celebration of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week, the PW Soil & Water Conservation District in invites you to their next training on Saturday Ju8ne 10th, 9am-3pm at Manassas National Battlefield Park Hdqtrs. To register please email Veronica at: waterquality@pwswcd.org.

· Manassas Police and Prince William County Police are having their next VIN Etching Event on Saturday June 10th, 10am-2pm at the Shops at Signal Hill. This is a great way to deter auto theft. Please bring your registration and driver’s license. No need to preregister.

· House of Mercy is collecting new packages of underwear, briefs, undershirts, socks and bras in any size, age, gender or color on Thursday June 8th. Just drive through the parking lot at 8170 Flannery Court anytime 10am-5pm to help families with the basics! This event is called U is for Undies– super cute!

· Save the Date! – June 30th. To join in the fun with project Super Hero Bunco Game Night on Friday June 30th, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Wellington Community Center. Sure to be a blast and for a great cause. Please call Liz at (571) 264-9228 to reserve your tickets.

· Catholic Charities- Hogar Immigrant Services is urgently seeking teachers for various classes in Woodbridge, Dale City and Sterling. The English class is held Monday – Thursday for just one class a week. No foreign language or teaching experience is needed as you’ll receive all the training needed. Please call Arielle at (703) 534-9805 ext. 252 to learn more.

· Literacy Volunteers of America needs you to help adults learn to read and write. Become a volunteer tutor and make a difference in someone’s life! Previous tutoring experience is not required; they will train you. Tutor Training Workshop dates are Saturday, May 20th and Saturday, June 3. Please register as soon as possible by phoning 703-670-5702 or by visiting www.lvapw.org.

· The American Heart Association invites you and your colleagues to join them for the Lawyers Have Heart 10K race and 5K Run and Walk. This fundraiser will take place at Washington Harbor on Saturday, June 10th. There are various volunteer assignments open and they will find something suitable for your group. Visit www.LawyersHaveHeartDC.org on contact Joellen at Joellen.Brassfield@heart.org.

· If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.