Bentley Circle death a possible overdose

Prince William police were called to Bentley Circle in Woodbridge about 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious man who later died on the scene.

From Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus:

The call was initially dispatched as a medical call for a possible unconscious adult male inside a vehicle. When rescue personnel arrived, the male was not breathing and CPR was initiated. The male was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later. At this point, there are no indications of foul play. We believe the death was the result of possible overdose or otherwise medical in nature.