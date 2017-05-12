WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

55°

Menu

News
Bentley Circle death a possible overdose

by Potomac Local on May 12, 2017 at 11:00 am Leave a Comment

Prince William police were called to Bentley Circle in Woodbridge about 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of an unconscious man who later died on the scene. 

From Prince William police spokesman Nathan Probus: 

The call was initially dispatched as a medical call for a possible unconscious adult male inside a vehicle. When rescue personnel arrived, the male was not breathing and CPR was initiated. The male was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later. At this point, there are no indications of foul play. We believe the death was the result of possible overdose or otherwise medical in nature.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Woodbridge Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...