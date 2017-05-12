A new name will be added to Prince William County War Memorial

A new name will be added to Prince William County’s War Memorial, on the grounds of the county’s government center in Woodbridge.

From a press release:

In November 2016, U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, Scott Cooper Dayton, 42, of Woodbridge, died when an improvised explosive device exploded in Syria, 35 miles north of Raqqa. Dayton was assigned to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit 2 in Virginia Beach, according to the Air Force Times.



Dayton, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, deployed multiple times in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and received multiple military awards that included two Bronze Stars and the Purple Heart Medal. He left behind his wife and two children.

Dayton’s name will be added to the memorial at an annual Armed Forces Day Ceremony held at the War Memorial at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

From a press release:

This event provides an opportunity for the community to join together and reflect on the sacrifice of Prince William County residents who died in war defending our freedoms. It also is a time for the community to honor all the men and women who have ever served in our nation’s military.



Freedom Park is located at the Prince William County Government Complex just off the Prince William Parkway (1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA). The tribute will be held at the War Memorial, which is a black granite monument that lists the names of all county residents who lost their lives while serving in war. Regrettably, we will add another name to the memorial this year.