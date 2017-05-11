I-95 bridge work at Dale City postponed

Work to repair a bridge that carries traffic on Interstate 95 over the Neabsco Creek in Dale City is again postponed.

The work will now take place Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22.

From the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Southbound I-95 will be reduced from three to two lanes over Neabsco Creek (mile marker 156) from 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 1, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Monday, May 22.

Ramps from eastbound and westbound Dale Boulevard to southbound I-95 will also be closed to all except emergency vehicles.

The southbound car-only safety rest area will also be closed.

The work was supposed to take place last weekend but was postponed to May 12 due to inclement weather. Now set to take place next week, VDOT says the work is still weather-dependent.

More from VDOT:

The bridge, originally built in 1963, has been regularly inspected and maintained, and remains safe, but is in urgent need of large-scale repairs to sections of the deck. The needed work will include saw-cutting and jackhammering out three bridge sections, the largest being 10 feet by 33 feet, replacing the reinforcing rebar, and pouring new concrete. Work will affect the bridge deck, joint, and abutment.

Due to the time needed to cut the large sections and set the concrete, completing this work over two weekends is necessary (as opposed to multiple overnight closures). VDOT also wants to ensure that the repairs are completed after spring breaks, but before heavy summer travel begins.

During the repairs, the 95 Express Lanes will remain open with toll pricing in effect and free travel for HOV-3 vehicles with E-ZPass Flex set to HOV mode. The lanes will be southbound beginning at 1 p.m. Friday to help alleviate backups, and will be monitored to change direction if needed. Drivers planning to head northbound on these weekends are asked to be aware of this, and to plan trips accordingly for heavier-than-usual return traffic, particularly on the two Sundays.

Drivers are urged to avoid southbound I-95, and to expect significant delays on all of the usual alternate routes.

Some alternate routes can be found at http://bit.ly/neabscobridge and are listed below.

Local drivers in Prince William County:

· East side: Route 1 southbound to Route 234 or Joplin Road northbound to I-95

· West side: Minnieville Road westbound to Spriggs Road southbound to Route 234 southbound to I-95

Regional drivers:

· East side: I-495 to Route 5 (Branch Avenue) southbound to Route 301 southbound to Route 206/218 westbound to I-95 southbound

· West side: I-495 to I-66 westbound to Route 29/15 to Route 17 southbound to I-95 southbound